Former ASC nurse pleads guilty to illegally obtaining opioids at work

A former nurse who worked at four Virginia healthcare facilities, including Stony Point Surgery Center in Richmond, on July 25 pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining various controlled substances.

Angelica Franklin, 36, admitted to illegally obtaining fentanyl, hydromorphone, oxycodone and alprazolam while working at Stony Point as well as Vibra Hospital and The Laurels of Willow Creek, all in the Richmond area, according to a Justice Department news release.

While working at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Ms. Franklin entered fraudulent verbal orders for fentanyl and hydromorphone into the EMR system on behalf of physicians who did not issue the orders, the Justice Department said. She then obtained the controlled substances from the hospital's automated dispensing cabinet but did not administer them to patients.

In total, across all facilities, prosecutors said Ms. Franklin obtained about 4,450 micrograms of fentanyl, 80 mg of hydromorphone, 3,600 mg of oxycodone and 14 mg of alprazolam.

She faces a maximum penalty of four years in prison at her Nov. 10 sentencing.