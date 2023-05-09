Former advanced practice nurse pleads guilty to illegally distributing drugs, healthcare fraud

A former advanced practice nurse has pleaded guilty to unlawfully distributing controlled substances and healthcare fraud, the Justice Department reported May 9.

Kelly McCallum of Dyersburg, Tenn., previously operated Convenient Care Clinic and held a registration from the Drug Enforcement Agency, according to the release.

Ms. McCallum allegedly prescribed controlled substances without legitimate medical purpose. She also allegedly billed Medicare and Medicaid for services that she did not provide, resulting in the payers shelling out about $16,234.

In June 2021, the Tennessee Board of Nursing suspended Ms. McCallum's registered nurse license and advanced practice registered nurse certificate. She was also ordered to cease and desist practicing in the state.

Ms. McCallum pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances and one count of healthcare fraud, according to the release. If convicted, she will face up to 20 years in prison on each controlled substance count in addition to a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on the healthcare fraud count.