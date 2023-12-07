Forbes names 30 under 30 in healthcare

Thirty leaders have been named to Forbes' 30 under 30 class of 2024 in healthcare. Forbes' 30 under 30 lists recognize leaders under 30 who have made an impact across 20 sectors, including healthcare, education and venture capital.

The top healthcare leaders under 30, per Forbes:

Reid Waldman, MD, 29, is a dermatologist and the co-founder of Veradermics, which offers innovative, painless wart removal treatments. Now, he is targeting hair loss, eczema and other skin problems.

Moseley Andrews, 28, Rory Beyer, 28, and Sameer Jafri, 27, are the co-founders of Avive Solutions, which has developed a miniaturized version of the automated external defibrillator.

Ritika Poddar, 27, and Giordana Pulpo, 26, are the co-founders of Abstractive Health, which is developing a machine-learning tool to automatically summarize medical records for physicians.

David Eng, 29, and Nishith Khandwala, 28, are the co-founders of Bunkerhill Health, which works with researchers from more than 20 academic medical centers to help develop and validate AI algorithms for use with patients.

Anne Chen, 26, is the co-founder of Cromatic, which helps biotech companies find contract research organizations and provides software to manage those relationships.

Junyu Chen, PhD, 29, is a faculty research associate at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University where he applies AI to improve nuclear imaging for the detection of cancer.

Daniel Carballo, 27, Allison Davanzo, 27, and Kyle Pina, 27, are the co-founders of Encora Therapeutics, which is developing a smart wearable device that delivers customized vibrations to provide relief from tremors caused by Parkinson's while also monitoring the progression of the disease.

Adam Butchy, PhD, 29, Utkars Jain, 28, and Michael Leasure, 29, are the co-founders of Heartio, which is developing an algorithm to help physicians detect coronary artery disease faster.

Jack Hu, PhD, 28, is the co-founder of Pumpkinseed, which is developing a high-resolution, high-throughput protein sequencing platform.

Robbie Felton, 24, Evan Jackson, 24, and Alex Rothberg, 24, are the co-founders of Intus Care, which is building a healthcare analytics software to help identify risks and optimize healthcare for low-income seniors.

Emma West, PhD, 29, is the co-founder of Digital Biology, which is using light energy to geotag and reconstruct the locations of 10,000 unique biomolecules within a single biopsy sample to bolster precision medicine.

Aidan Dewar, 27, Stephanie Liu, 27, and Sam Perkins, 27, are the co-founders of Nourish, a website and mobile app that connects patients with registered dieticians to help them create a personalized health and nutrition plan.

Jade Chan, 28, Nathan Lee, 26, Celina Qi, 26, and Christophe Rimann, 28, are the co-founders of Juniper Behavioral Health, which helps behavioral health clinics automate their operations, saving money and serving more patients.

Cole Lewis, PhD, 29, is the co-founder of Cloverleaf Bio, which is developing a new type of engineered RNA therapeutics, called tRNAs, based on his research that hold promise for treating cancer and neurodegenerative disorders.

Kingson Lin, PhD, 28, is the co-founder of Modifi Biosciences, which develops treatments for deadly, drug-resistant brain cancers.

Nick Hui, 28, and Rui Su, 29, are the co-founders of MedMe Health, which aims to help pharmacies move beyond selling prescription drugs and into hubs for community health.

Konrad Morzkowski, 27, is the co-founder of Wearlinq, which developed an FDA-cleared EKG monitor that can be worn at home.

Vasu Nadella, 28, is the co-founder of Vital Biosciences, a startup that is developing a machine allowing physicians to process 50 different blood tests with a short turnaround time.

Kevin Nguyen, MD, 29, is a resident physician at West Virginia University developing new diagnostic and treatment strategies for skin cancer.

Joshua Ong, MD, 28, is a resident physician at the University of Michigan studying a phenomenon that causes 70% of astronauts to experience eye swelling, which can impact vision.

Shirley Wang, 28, is a PhD candidate at Harvard University using machine learning and mathematical modeling to examine why and for whom mental disorders develop, with a focus on preventing suicide.

Christine Simone, 28, is the co-founder of Caribou, which develops software for financial advisers to better plan for the current and future healthcare costs of their clients by matching them with health plans and tax strategies.

Jon Lensing, 29, and Christian Williams, 29, are the co-founders of OpenLoop Health, which provides backend software for telehealth operations.

Ellen Rudolph, 29, is the co-founder of WellTheory, which provides nutrition and lifestyle coaching to people with more than 50 autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.

Mohit Sodhi, 29, is an MD candidate at the University of British Columbia looking into the adverse effects of commonly prescribed medications including fluoroquinolone antibiotics, erectile dysfunction drugs and Ozempic.

Daniel Tartakovsky, 28, is the co-founder of Cartwheel, which partners with schools to provide students and their families access to telehealth-based mental health assessments and therapy.

Connor Tsuchida, PhD, 28, is the scientific co-founder of Azalea Therapeutics, which solves the challenges of delivering CRISPR-based medicines into the body.

Ivana Vasic, PhD, 29, is the founder of Vitra Labs, which develops therapies to support the next generation of in-vitro fertilization.

Alex Yang, MD, 28, is the co-founder of ClearCut Surgical, which is developing a new surgical instrument that combines an electrocautery pencil with a suction device so surgeons don't have to switch back and forth between them.

Jose Amich, 27, and Raahil Sha, 26, are the co-founders of Zeta Surgical, which developed a computer vision-based robotics system to assist surgical procedures.