Florida PA pleads guilty in $7.3M Medicare fraud scheme

A Florida physician assistant pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to defraud Medicare of $7.3 million.

According to a Dec. 3 news release by the Department of Justice, Shane Jordan of Orlando, Fla., was a physician assistant licensed in multiple jurisdictions, including New Hampshire. From February 2021 to May 2024, Mr. Jordan worked for a Florida-based telemedicine company where he would electronically sign physician's orders for cancer genetic testing, regardless of medical necessity. He signed these orders without a preexisting "medical provider-patient relationship" with the beneficiary and frequently based these orders on short telephone conversations.

Mr. Jordan was paid approximately $25 per "consultation," amounting to more than $212,000. The orders signed by Mr. Jordan were used to falsely claim more than $7.3 million from Medicare for genetic cancer testing.