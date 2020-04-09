Florida hospital weighs reopening vacant surgery center to combat COVID-19 surge

Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare could reopen a vacant surgery center to deal with a potential surge of COVID-19 patients, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

What you should know:

1. The surgery center closed after the hospital opened the six-story Mustian Center on its main campus last year.

2. However, the hospital could reopen the surgery center to handle a potential surge of COVID-19 cases.

3. The surgery center is not the only option the hospital is considering to increase capacity. The hospital is also weighing converting its behavioral health and rehabilitation centers into COVID-19 units.

