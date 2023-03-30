Florida business owner to pay $48M for selling fraudulent physicians' orders 

Nagaindra Srivastav, owner of a Tampa, Fla.-based solutions company, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for selling fraudulent physicians' orders in a $48 million scheme, the Justice Department said March 30.

Through his company B2B Apps Solutions, Mr. Srivastav created and operated an internet platform that sold physicians' orders for durable medical equipment. He paid and received remuneration for referring federal healthcare businesses, according to a news release.

Mr. Srivastav also created a website where durable medical equipment companies uploaded potential patient information, dubbed "leads," which were obtained through telemarketing campaigns. He then sold these leads, which he obtained through call centers.

He purchased the physicians' orders, which lacked medical necessity, from telemarketing companies.

Mr. Srivastav has been sentenced to nine years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He must also pay $48.2 million in restitution, the Justice Department said.