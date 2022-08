Southpoint Surgery Center in Jacksonville, Fla., a 34,029-square-foot medical center with a large ASC, has been sold to REIT healthcare for just over $18.5 million.

The 13,021-square-foot ASC has four operating rooms, two endoscopy rooms and two procedure rooms, according to a news release sent to Becker's on Aug. 12.

The sale was advised by Andrew Larwood and Allen Inman of Capital Real Estate Group.