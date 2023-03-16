Flagship Healthcare Properties' hold on ASC real estate: 5 things to know

Charlotte, N.C.-based healthcare real estate firm Flagship Healthcare Properties is becoming one of the largest owners of ASC properties in the nation, acquiring 11 ASC buildings in 2022.
Here are five things to know about Flagship's ASC investments:
- In 2022, Flagship made acquisitions in eight states, totaling 180,000 new square feet of ASC properties.
- In 2022, Flagship acquired $100 million in ASC property assets.
- Flagship's total portfolio now includes 45 ASCs in 16 states.
- Flagship owns 584,000 square feet of ASC space.
- Flagship acquired eight ASCs across seven states through a joint venture with AEW Capital Management.