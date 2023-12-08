Female vs. male physician compensation | 2023

While the gender gap between male and female physicians is getting smaller, it still sits at 29%, according to Medscape's 2023 "Physician Compensation" and "Female Physician Wealth & Debt" reports.

While the median salary for all physicians in 2023 reached $352,000, the median female physician salary only reached $300,000.

And while the average primary care provider salary was $265,000 for all physicians, it only reached $239,000 for female physicians. All specialists earned $382,000, and female specialists earned $327,000.

The average male PCP earned $286,000 in 2023, while the average male specialist earned $415,000.