ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

FBI investigating suspicious package sent to Atlanta medical office building

Claire Wallace -  

A suspicious package shut down Piedmont Hospital's medical office building in Atlanta early in the morning on June 21, forcing more than 100 people to evacuate, according to a June 21 report from Atlanta News First.

The building was shut down while Homeland Security, the Atlanta Fire Department and the Atlanta Police Department conducted an investigation. 

The building was cleared for entry at 10 a.m., but the FBI is now investigating the package, which was filled with a large amount of household chemicals. 

No one was hurt, and Atlanta's Hazardous Materials Decontamination Unit tested the package to determine what it was.  

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast