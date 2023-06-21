FBI investigating suspicious package sent to Atlanta medical office building

A suspicious package shut down Piedmont Hospital's medical office building in Atlanta early in the morning on June 21, forcing more than 100 people to evacuate, according to a June 21 report from Atlanta News First.

The building was shut down while Homeland Security, the Atlanta Fire Department and the Atlanta Police Department conducted an investigation.

The building was cleared for entry at 10 a.m., but the FBI is now investigating the package, which was filled with a large amount of household chemicals.

No one was hurt, and Atlanta's Hazardous Materials Decontamination Unit tested the package to determine what it was.