Family of patient who died after surgery sues South Carolina hospital

The estate of Judy Chambers, a 60-year-old woman who died following a surgery at Lexington (S.C.) Medical Center, has filed a lawsuit against the hospital, KKTV reported Dec. 7.

The lawsuit alleges that the hospital failed to appropriately address Ms. Chambers' concerns after her Aug. 4 hernia repair surgery, both during her stay and through follow-up communication, which the estate claims led to her death.

According to the lawsuit, Ms. Chambers was slated for discharge the day after her procedure but expressed feeling unwell and resisted leaving. The hospital discharged her two days later despite her concerns.

The legal filing also states Ms. Chambers was scheduled for a follow-up appointment one week after her discharge. However, a few days before the appointment, her condition reportedly worsened. When Ms. Chambers called the medical center, the receptionist allegedly informed her that her physician was unavailable but would return her message the following day.

Ms. Chambers died eight hours later from acute esophageal necrosis, a rare and life-threatening condition, according to the lawsuit.

A spokesperson for Lexington Medical Center declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.