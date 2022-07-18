Family medicine physicians, general internal medicine physicians among jobs with fastest growing pay in 2022

Claire Wallace -  

While the unemployment rate in the U.S. is slowly declining, so is the rate of wage increases for many workers. 

However, in 25 jobs, including family medicine physicians and general internal medicine physicians, workers are seeing a rapid growth in wages. 

24/7 Wall Street compiled 25 jobs in which the wage has grown by more than 10 percent in 2022, and eight healthcare industry positions made the list. 

The eight healthcare roles and their position on the list: 

25. Family medicine physicians

Between 2020-2021, the wage for family medicine physicians grew by 10.1 percent.  

The average yearly wage now sits at around $235,930. 

17. Orthodontists 

Between 2020-2021, the wage for orthodontists grew by 12.3 percent. 

The average yearly wage is at about $267,280. 

11. General internal medicine physicians 

Between 2020-2021, the wage for general internal medicine physicians grew by 14.8 percent. 

Wages now sit at $242,190 annually. 

10. Occupational therapy aides 

Between 2020-2021, the wage for occupational therapy aides grew by 14.8 percent. 

The average wage sits at $39,230. 

9. Psychiatrists 

Between 2020-2021, the wage for psychiatrists grew by 15 percent. 

The average wage is now about $249,760 a year. 

6. Anesthesiologists 

Between 2020-2021, the wage for anesthesiologists grew by 22 percent. 

The annual wage is now around $331,190. 

4. OB-GYN 

Between 2020-2021, the wage for OB-GYNs grew by 23.9 percent. 

The average salary is about $296,210 a year. 

1. Oral surgeons 

Between 2020-2021, the wage for oral surgeons grew by 32.5 percent. 

The average yearly salary now sits at around $311,460. 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast