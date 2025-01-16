False Claims Act Settlements exceed $2.9B in 2024

Settlements and judgments under the False Claims Act exceeded $2.9 billion in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, according to a Jan. 15 release from the Department of Justice's Office of Public Affairs.

Settlements and judgments since Congress strengthened the False Claims Act in 1986 now total more than $78 billion.

The government and whistleblowers were party to 558 settlements and judgments, the second highest total after last year’s record of 566 recoveries, and whistleblowers filed 979 qui tam lawsuits, the highest number in a single year, according to the release.

Of the more than $2.9 billion in False Claims Act settlements and judgments, over $1.67 billion related to the healthcare industry, including managed care providers, hospitals and other medical facilities, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, laboratories and physicians.

Some key causes of False Claim judgements include opioid-related cases, unnecessary services, Medicare Advantage matters and Stark Law violations.