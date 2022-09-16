Employed physician salary: 13 stats

Medscape's 2022 "Employed Physicians Report" surveyed more than 1,350 physicians employed by healthcare organizations, hospitals, large group practices, clinics or other medical groups about their jobs.

Here are 13 stats about employed physician salary:

How employed physician compensation is structured:

Salary only: 32 percent

Salary, productivity targets and other metrics: 32 percent

Salary and other incentives: 26 percent

Productivity targets only: 5 percent

Other: 4 percent

How employed physicians feel about productivity targets and performance metrics:

Unfair: 23 percent

Neutral: 40 percent

Fair: 37 percent

Percentage of employed physicians happy with their income:

Very satisfied: 11 percent

Satisfied: 45 percent

Neutral: 22 percent

Unsatisfied: 18 percent

Very unsatisfied: 4 percent