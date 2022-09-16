Employed physician salary: 13 stats

Medscape's 2022 "Employed Physicians Report" surveyed more than 1,350 physicians employed by healthcare organizations, hospitals, large group practices, clinics or other medical groups about their jobs.
Here are 13 stats about employed physician salary:
How employed physician compensation is structured:
Salary only: 32 percent
Salary, productivity targets and other metrics: 32 percent
Salary and other incentives: 26 percent
Productivity targets only: 5 percent
Other: 4 percent
How employed physicians feel about productivity targets and performance metrics:
Unfair: 23 percent
Neutral: 40 percent
Fair: 37 percent
Percentage of employed physicians happy with their income:
Very satisfied: 11 percent
Satisfied: 45 percent
Neutral: 22 percent
Unsatisfied: 18 percent
Very unsatisfied: 4 percent