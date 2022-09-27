DocSpera raises $10 million in funding to improve ASC workflow

Integrated data company DocSpera received $10 million in series B funding to improve its surgical coordination platform for aiding communication and workflow between surgeons and medical device suppliers at ASCs and hospitals.

DocSpera is utilized by over 300 ASCs and health systems nationwide. The funding round was led by venture capital firm Pier 70 Ventures and JJDC Inc.

"DocSpera provides unique and scalable technology solutions to efficiently address care collaboration and coordination challenges between healthcare providers and medical technology companies," Shaun Hawkins, managing partner at Pier 70 Ventures, said in a Sept. 27 press release. "We were impressed with DocSpera’s vision and innovative technology. We have full confidence in the DocSpera team, the advisory board, and the company’s commercial plan."