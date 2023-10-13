ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Do international physicians feel fairly compensated?

Patsy Newitt -  

Fifty-two percent of American physicians feel fairly compensated, according to Medscape's 2023 "International Physician Compensation Report," published Oct. 11. 

The report noted that U.S. has fewer physicians per capita than other developed countries, which could contribute to their higher wages.

Here's how physicians around the world answered the question: "Do you feel fairly compensated?"

U.S.:

Yes: 52 percent

No: 48 percent

Argentina:

Yes: 5 percent 

No: 95 percent

Brazil:

Yes: 35 percent 

No: 65 percent

Canada:

Yes: 43 percent 

No: 57 percent

France:

Yes: 23 percent 

No: 77 percent

Germany:

Yes: 35 percent 

No: 65 percent

Italy:

Yes: 11 percent 

No: 89 percent

Mexico:

Yes: 29 percent 

No: 71 percent

Portugal:

Yes: 11 percent 

No: 89 percent

Spain:

Yes: 13 percent 

No: 87 percent

U.K.:

Yes: 20 percent 

No: 80 percent



