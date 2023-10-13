Do international physicians feel fairly compensated?

Fifty-two percent of American physicians feel fairly compensated, according to Medscape's 2023 "International Physician Compensation Report," published Oct. 11.
The report noted that U.S. has fewer physicians per capita than other developed countries, which could contribute to their higher wages.
Here's how physicians around the world answered the question: "Do you feel fairly compensated?"
U.S.:
Yes: 52 percent
No: 48 percent
Argentina:
Yes: 5 percent
No: 95 percent
Brazil:
Yes: 35 percent
No: 65 percent
Canada:
Yes: 43 percent
No: 57 percent
France:
Yes: 23 percent
No: 77 percent
Germany:
Yes: 35 percent
No: 65 percent
Italy:
Yes: 11 percent
No: 89 percent
Mexico:
Yes: 29 percent
No: 71 percent
Portugal:
Yes: 11 percent
No: 89 percent
Spain:
Yes: 13 percent
No: 87 percent
U.K.:
Yes: 20 percent
No: 80 percent