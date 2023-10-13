Do international physicians feel fairly compensated?

Fifty-two percent of American physicians feel fairly compensated, according to Medscape's 2023 "International Physician Compensation Report," published Oct. 11.

The report noted that U.S. has fewer physicians per capita than other developed countries, which could contribute to their higher wages.

Here's how physicians around the world answered the question: "Do you feel fairly compensated?"

U.S.:

Yes: 52 percent

No: 48 percent

Argentina:

Yes: 5 percent

No: 95 percent

Brazil:

Yes: 35 percent

No: 65 percent

Canada:

Yes: 43 percent

No: 57 percent

France:

Yes: 23 percent

No: 77 percent

Germany:

Yes: 35 percent

No: 65 percent

Italy:

Yes: 11 percent

No: 89 percent

Mexico:

Yes: 29 percent

No: 71 percent

Portugal:

Yes: 11 percent

No: 89 percent

Spain:

Yes: 13 percent

No: 87 percent

U.K.:

Yes: 20 percent

No: 80 percent





