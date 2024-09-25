Discrimination suit filed against New Jersey AmSurg ASC

A former billing manager for AmSurg-affiliated Affiliated Endoscopy Services of Clifton (N.J.) has filed a lawsuit against the ASC alleging employment discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, according to court documents obtained by Becker's.

In the Aug. 5 filing, Kristina Wilder alleges she was terminated in retaliation for seeking reasonable accommodations for her chronic venous insufficiency. According to the suit, the plaintiff requested time off to receive care and recover from procedures related to her condition, among other requests, and the center eventually retaliated by terminating her employment.

The plaintiff, who was hired in 2021, allegedly began to experience symptoms of chronic venous insufficiency in July 2022. After undergoing multiple procedures and subsequent lack of accommodations, she was terminated in August 2023.

The plaintiff is requesting back pay, prejudgment interest, front pay and damages for all employment benefits, as well as punitive damages and damages for emotional distress and pain and suffering, among other requests.

AmSurg said it had no comment at this time on the lawsuit.