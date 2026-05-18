Denials, delays and burdens keep growing: 10 new findings on prior auth

Prior authorization processes continue to produce frustration and a sense of burden among physicians, according to the American Medical Association’s “2025 AMA Prior Authorization Physician Survey” released May 13.

The AMA’s survey collected responses from 1,000 practicing physicians across a range of specialties and practice settings throughout December 2025.

Here are 10 new findings on how often physicians experience denials, attempt appeals and experience burnout due to PA:

1. Twenty percent of physicians report that PAs are often or always denied.

2. Thirty-one percent of physicians report that they always appeal an adverse PA decision.

3. Seventy-five percent of physicians report that the number of PA denials has increased somewhat or significantly over the last five years. Another 20% report no change, and only 2% report a decrease.

4. When physicians were asked about whether or not they appealed denials, 67% report they do not believe the appeal will be successful based on past experience.

5. Another 55% report they have insufficient practice staff resources or time to appeal denials.

6. Fifty-three percent report that patient care cannot wait for the health plan to approve the PA.

7. Almost two out of three physicians report at least sometimes having to participate in peer-to-peer reviews.

8. Another 56% of physicians participating in P2Ps report that P2P reviews have increased in the last five years.

9. Only 16% of physicians participating in P2Ps report that the health plan’s “peer” often or always has the appropriate qualifications ama-assn

10. When asked about the frequency of P2P reviews respondents answered the following: Increased significantly (13%), Increased somewhat (38%), No change (34%), Decreased somewhat (5%), Decreased significantly (8%), Don’t know (3%).

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