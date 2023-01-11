ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Debts and expenses for young physicians: 16 stats

Patsy Newitt -  

Sixty-two percent of young physicians are paying a mortgage on a primary residence, according to Medscape's "Young Physician Compensation Report 2022."

Medscape surveyed 2,000 physicians under 40 from Oct. 5 to Jan. 19 on their salary, incentives and other measures. 

Here are the debts and expenses for young physicians:

  • Mortgage on primary residence: 62 percent
  • Your own college or medical school loan: 51 percent
  • Car loan: 37 percent
  • Childcare: 24 percent
  • Credit card debt: 19 percent
  • Your spouse/significant other's college, medical school or graduate school loans: 17 percent
  • Car lease: 16 percent
  • Medical expenses for yourself or loved one: 10 percent
  • Private school tuition for child: 10 percent
  • Mortgage on second home: 8 percent
  • Business loan: 2 percent
  • College tuition for child/children: 2 percent 
  • Graduate school tuition for child/children: 1 percent
  • Alimony: 1 percent
  • Other: 2 percent
  • None: 9 percent

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast