CVS shakes up leadership

CVS Health recently made two executive appointments, including its next CFO.

Tom Cowhey, the company's current senior vice president of corporate finance and interim CFO, will take on the permanent CFO role, according to a Jan. 5 CVS Health news release. He succeeds Shawn Guertin, who went on leave in October due to family health reasons and will remain on leave until he departs the company May 31.

Mike Pykosz, CEO of Chicago-based Oak Street Health and interim lead of healthcare delivery, was formally appointed president of CVS healthcare delivery, according to the release.

CVS has broadened its presence in the healthcare industry through physician group acquisitions and expanding its care offerings in the last year.

The company finalized its $10.5 billion acquisition of Oak Street Health, a primary care network for Medicare members, in February. The acquisition gave CVS access to Oak Street's 160 clinics across 21 states.

In March, CVS Health completed its acquisition of Signify Health in an $8 billion deal. The acquisition added more than 10,000 clinicians to its network.

CVS President and CEO Karen Lynch said in a May 2 earnings call that the company does not plan pursue any major acquisitions in the near future, though she added it may pursue other opportunities in home or health services and tech.