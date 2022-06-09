CVS in the headlines: 4 moves for ASC leaders

Since April 1, CVS Health has let go of a subsidiary and requested a state bill be vetoed over concerns it would raise drug costs.

Here are four updates from the company in the last 60 days:

1. CVS Health has asked Vermont Gov. Phil Scott to veto a bill it says will raise prescription drug costs for those with private insurance.

2. CVS Health has completed installation of time delay safes across all of its 198 Arizona pharmacy locations, the company said April 28. CVS has introduced time delay safes in 21 states since 2015.

3. CVS has agreed to make its COVID-19 vaccine registration website accessible for people with disabilities as part of a settlement with the Justice Department.

4. Millennium Trust Co. completed its acquisition of PayFlex Holdings from CVS Health on June 1 for an undisclosed amount. The deal includes a long-term commercial relationship with CVS Health subsidiary Aetna to maintain PayFlex as the payer's preferred provider of HSAs and other consumer-directed benefit solutions for existing and prospective members.