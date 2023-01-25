CVS Health in the headlines: 8 updates in 2023

Here are eight updates from CVS Health since Jan. 3:

CVS Health named Sam Khichi as the company's new chief policy officer, executive vice president and general counsel. The venture capital arms of CVS Health, Cigna, Humana and Houston-based Memorial Hermann participated in a $375 million funding round for Monogram Health, an in-home healthcare company. A nurse practitioner filed a lawsuit against CVS Health alleging the company fired her for refusing to prescribe contraceptives and drugs that can induce abortion. Carbon Health, a hybrid healthcare company focused on primary and urgent care, secured $100 million in series D funding from CVS Health Ventures. CVS Health is in talks with Oak Street Health, which runs primary care centers for Medicare recipients, about a possible acquisition. Virgin Pulse, the digital health arm of conglomerate Virgin Group, named former CVS Health leader Jeffrey Jacques, MD, as its chief medical officer. CVS Health led a $25 million financing round for virtual therapy and psychiatry company Array Behavioral Care.

CVS was predicted to be the top acquirer of healthcare companies in 2023, followed by Amazon and Optum, according to a survey by Health Tech Nerds.