CVS Health: 4 moves in 30 days

Here are four moves from CVS Health since Aug. 16:

1. CVS agreed to acquire home healthcare provider Signify Health for $8 billion. Here's what healthcare tech leaders think about the deal.

2. A former CVS MinuteClinic worker in Virginia filed suit against the retail pharmacy Aug. 31, accusing the company of firing her because she refused to prescribe and administer drugs that can induce an abortion.

3. CVS Health will invest $10.5 million to build 50 supportive housing units in Cleveland as part of its commitment to addressing health equity.

4. Aetna is expanding its co-branded CVS Health insurance plans on the individual ACA marketplaces to a total of 12 states for 2023: Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, Texas and Virginia.