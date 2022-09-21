Crozer Health to convert Pennsylvania hospital to outpatient surgical facility

Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health has announced that it will close several hospitals in the region to convert the spaces into different facilities, including converting Springfield Hospital into an outpatient surgical facility, according to a Sept. 21 press release sent to Becker's.

The hospital will complete the conversion by the end of 2022, and will provide urgent care, advanced surgical care, rehabilitation and diagnostic imaging.

The Crozer Springfield campus will continue to host primary and specialty care physician group practices.

"What we’ve done is assess what those needs are in partnership with physicians, the

community and local leaders," Crozer Health CEO Anthony Esposito said in the release. "Through this engagement, we determined that access to community-based, high-quality, safe and effective services are key to being responsive to the community while also addressing the changing nature of healthcare today."