Crozer Health facility to stop performing surgeries

In a bid to consolidate operations, Crozer Health's Ridley Park, Pa.-based Taylor Hospital will cease performing surgeries, as reported Aug. 14 by CBS News.

Crozer plans to consolidate surgical operations at its other locations, since Taylor Hospital only performs about three or four surgeries a day.

Crozer will instead move general surgical procedures to some of its ASC and outpatient settings.

"There is a need to optimize resources and consolidate surgical operative services to the other Crozer Health locations that provide operative care including Haverford Surgery Center, Brinton Lake Surgery Center, and Crozer-Chester Medical Center, which is less than 4 miles from Taylor Hospital," the system told CBS. "Taylor Hospital will continue to serve the community by offering comprehensive inpatient care including surgical consults and emergency services."

Prospect Medical Holdings recently announced a plan to sell Crozer Health to CHA Partners due to financial issues that have forced Crozer to cut staff and services over the past couple of years, according to the report.