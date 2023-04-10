COVID-19 public health emergency status can likely lift this year: WHO director

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, director-general of the World Health Organization, expects the organization to remove the designation of COVID-19 as an international public health emergency this year, according to Medscape.

The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body, an international committee created to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, met April 6 for its third annual meeting to discuss the status of the pandemic.

"I think we will be able to lift it this year," Dr. Tedros said at the meeting. He did not give a specific time frame.

The group will meet again in May, according to Medscape.