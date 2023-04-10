ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

COVID-19 public health emergency status can likely lift this year: WHO director

Paige Haeffele -  

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, director-general of the World Health Organization, expects the organization to remove the designation of COVID-19 as an international public health emergency this year, according to Medscape.

The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body, an international committee created to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, met April 6 for its third annual meeting to discuss the status of the pandemic.

"I think we will be able to lift it this year," Dr. Tedros said at the meeting. He did not give a specific time frame.  

The group will meet again in May, according to Medscape.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast