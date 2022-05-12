COVID-19 hospitalizations up in 39 states & 4 more updates

In the last 14 days, COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 20 percent nationwide, with 39 states and Washington, D.C., reporting increases.

Here are four more COVID-19 updates from the last 10 days:

1. The U.S. may see a "pretty sizable wave" of COVID-19 infections this fall and winter as the virus continues to evolve and immunity wanes, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha, MD, said on ABC News' This Week.

2. Here are the rates of positive COVID-19 tests in each state as of May 12, along with the number of new cases most recently reported and number of tests conducted per 100,000 people.

3. As COVID-19 cases rise nationwide, at least three cities have reentered the "medium risk" categories for virus transmission. Here are six things to know.

4. As the share of deaths among older Americans and those with immunocompromising conditions who have been vaccinated grows, unvaccinated people no longer account for the overwhelming majority of COVID-19 deaths.