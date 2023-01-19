Covenant High Plains Surgery Center wins 'best ASC' award 2nd year in a row

Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant High Plains Surgery Center has been recognized as the best outpatient surgery center in its region for the second year in a row in the annual "Best of the West" event, an award granted by regional news station KCBD.

The center has also been ranked by U.S. News and World Report as the top ASC in West Texas for 2023 and in the top 5 percent of ASCs in the country, according to a Jan. 19 press release.

Covenant is the first freestanding ASC in West Texas to acquire a Stryker Mako surgical robot. It is also one of three ASCs in the nation to earn Aetna's Institute of Quality recognition for its bariatric surgery program.