Cosmetic ASC physician faces 4 complaints from Florida DOH

A physician at a plastic surgery ASC in Coral Gables, Fla., is facing his fourth pending administrative complaint from the state's department of health, the Bradenton Herald reported July 31.

The latest complaint against plastic surgeon Julio Clavijo-Alvarez, MD, concerns his actions after a patient became unresponsive following a 2022 procedure.

According to the complaint, Dr. Clavijo-Alvarez failed to meet the minimum standard of care by failing to ensure that cardiac defibrillation was administered three consecutive times before giving amiodarone after a patient became unresponsive and had an irregular heartbeat.

Another complaint regards a patient's postoperative problems from a procedure performed at New Life Plastic Surgery by Dr. Clavijo-Alvarez, according to the report.

New Life Plastic Surgery is also facing a complaint that prescriptions for oxycodone and diazepam sat in an unsecured area without any patient’s name but with Dr. Clavijo-Alvarez’s signature.

Read more about the allegations here.