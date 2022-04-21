Corporation-owned physician practices jumped 84% since 2019

Listen
The pace of corporate acquisitions of private practices accelerated during the pandemic, according to an April 2022 report from Avalere.
From January 2019 to January 2022, the overall number of corporate-owned physician practices grew 84 percent.
The percentage of physician practices that are corporate-owned from January 2019 to 2022:
- January 2019: 38.8 percent
- July 2019: 40.4 percent
- January 2020: 41.6 percent
- July 2020: 43.2 percent
- January 2021: 47.4 percent
- July 2021: 51.8 percent
- January 2022: 53.6 percent