Connecticut physician fined for fraudulently prescribing

Oxford, Conn., physician Marc Legris, MD, was hit with a $10,000 fine for using another physician's name and Drug Enforcement Agency registration number to prescribe controlled substances to a relative, Hartford Courant reported May 17.

The state's Medical Examining Board also voted unanimously to reprimand Dr. Legris' medical license, the report said. He was also ordered to take a course in ethics and to practice under supervision.

Dr. Legris prescribed the unspecified drugs to a family member repeatedly from August 2018 to August 2021, the report said. The relative was not a patient of his, and he did not maintain medical records for them.