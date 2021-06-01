Connecticut medical office temporarily closed after windows shattered in crime spree

A Southington, Conn., medical office building needs repairs after the windows were shattered May 31, according to a report in My Record Journal.

The Southington Police Department responded to an alarm call from Hartford HealthCare Medical Group's office and witnessed a man holding a rifle not far from the office. The man allegedly fired shots into four homes and a church in addition to breaking the medical group's windows before being apprehended. He was taken to the New Britain Hospital for psychiatric evaluation May 31.

The man faces multiple charges including unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief. A spokesperson from Hartford HealthCare told My Record Journal that the medical group's building was closed when the incident occured, and nobody was inside. The facility remains closed for repairs and patient visits are being rescheduled.