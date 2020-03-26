Connecticut hospital shifts surgical procedures to neighboring surgery center — 3 insights

Eastern Connecticut Health Network facilities Rockville General Hospital and Manchester Memorial are working together to handle the COVID-19 pandemic, the Journal Inquirer reports.

What you should know:

1. Vernon, Conn.-based Rockville General Hospital plans to seal off its operating rooms, gastroenterology procedure room, and preoperative and postoperative care areas to use them as a containment area for COVID-19 patients.

2. Rockville will send its surgical cases to Manchester (Conn.) Memorial. Manchester Memorial has a surgery center and can absorb the surgical cases Rockville plans to give up.

3. Establishing the containment area will create 21 additional beds at Rockville General. The two facilities have 40 ventilators that can be moved between facilities freely.

