Connecticut ASC postpones surgeries after car damages building

Surgeries at an ASC in Waterbury, Conn., have been postponed following a car crashed into the building Jan. 5, according to a Jan. 6 report from the Republican American.

Surgeries at the Waterbury Surgery Center have been postponed for three days to allow for repairs of the structure.

The crash occurred Jan. 5 when a car crashed into a front wall of the ASC.

The driver was not seriously injured, and there were no patients inside at the time of the accident. The crash did leave a hole in the side of the building and caused damage to medical equipment. The car also damaged a bathroom in the facility.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.