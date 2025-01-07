ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Connecticut ASC postpones surgeries after car damages building

Claire Wallace  

Surgeries at an ASC in Waterbury, Conn., have been postponed following a car crashed into the building Jan. 5, according to a Jan. 6 report from the Republican American.

Surgeries at the Waterbury Surgery Center have been postponed for three days to allow for repairs of the structure. 

The crash occurred Jan. 5 when a car crashed into a front wall of the ASC.

The driver was not seriously injured, and there were no patients inside at the time of the accident. The crash did leave a hole in the side of the building and caused damage to medical equipment. The car also damaged a bathroom in the facility. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

