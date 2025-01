On Jan. 5, a car crashed into a surgery center in Waterbury, Conn., according to a Jan. 5 report from NBC Connecticut.

The collision occurred at the Waterbury Surgery Center, which specializes in ear, nose and throat, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, podiatry and urology.

Police have not yet announced if anyone was harmed in the crash, and an investigation into the cause is ongoing, according to the report.