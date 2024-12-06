CommonSpirit looks to ambulatory care to stanch losses

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health reported an operating loss of $331 million (-3.5% operating margin) in the first fiscal quarter of 2025.

While this is an improvement from a $402 million loss (-4.7% margin) during the same period last year, the company is turning to ambulatory care to improve margins.

The system has added eight ambulatory care sites across six states in the first fiscal quarter of 2025 (ended Sept. 30), CFO Dan Morissette said on the system's Dec. 2 investor call.

The system has also added 56 ambulatory sites in fiscal 2024, which ended June 30.

"We continue to work toward the reconfiguration of our care footprint, focusing heavily on ambulatory development, as well as investments in our markets where we are experiencing rapid growth," Mr. Morissette said.

Ambulatory sites are one of the key strategies the system plans to employ to close the financial gap in the coming fiscal year.

Other strategies include improving network integrity, capacity optimization for perioperative and imaging services, managing labor costs through the deployment of standard department staffing models and reducing contract labor expenses.