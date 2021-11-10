Colorado urology ASC's data hacked; 137,000 patients potentially affected 

HHS is investigating a data incident that may have affected 137,820 patients at the Urology Center of Colorado in Denver.

On Sept. 8, the center discovered aspects of its network that could have been accessed and conducted an investigation, according to a Nov. 5 news release.

The investigation uncovered that someone could have accessed the network between Sept. 7 and Sept. 8. The center completed its review Oct. 30 and notified patients.

The type of information potentially accessed includes names and one or more of the following, according to the center: dates of birth, Social Security numbers, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, medical record numbers, diagnoses, treating physicians, insurance providers and cost of treatments.

In response, the center changed account passwords and is implementing additional security measures. It will also offer potentially affected patients access to credit monitoring and identity protection services.