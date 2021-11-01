Colorado ASCs, hospitals ordered to halt cosmetic surgeries

A public health order issued Oct. 31 by Colorado's health department is preventing nonessential cosmetic surgeries from being performed in November.

Under the order, ASCs and hospitals must stop performing cosmetic procedures, "which if delayed for up to six months will not cause harm to life, limb or function," the Colorado Department of Public and Health Environment said in a news release.

The order, which went into effect Nov. 1, is enforceable by local authorities, with potential penalties including jail time and fines.

The move comes as Colorado seeks to tighten hospital capacity throughout the state because of factors that include COVID-19 and staff shortages.