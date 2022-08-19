ChristianaCare, DSU in talks to open Delaware's first medical school

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare and Delaware State University are in an ongoing discussion to open the first medical school in the state of Delaware, according to an Aug. 18 report from Delaware Public Radio.

Delaware is one of only four states that does not have a medical school currently.

DSU recently acquired Wesley College's old campus, which might be used as the space for the future medical school, according to the report.

ChristianaCare already has education affiliates, including Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, the Delaware Institute of Medical Education and Research and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Tony Allen, president of DSU, says that opening a medical school in the state might help to reduce staffing shortages, though he points out that the partnership is still in the early stages and final plans have yet to be set.