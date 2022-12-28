Centene in the headlines: 37 updates in 60 days

Here are 37 Centene updates Becker's has covered since Sept. 2:

A lawsuit from a pension fund holding Centene stock accused former executives of conspiring to defraud state Medicaid programs.



Centene is expecting to see total revenues between $137.4 billion and $139.4 billion in 2023, down from the $142.7 billion to $144.7 billion it is projecting for this year.



Superior HealthPlan, a Centene subsidiary Medicaid-managed care plan in Texas, is adding a partnership with mobile home healthcare provider MedArrive.



Centene agreed to a $44.4 million settlement with Iowa to resolve allegations that it overbilled the state's Medicaid program for pharmacy benefits and services.



Centene promoted Ken Fasola to president and Jim Murray to chief operating officer as current president and COO Brent Layton plans to retire.



The company is one of 27 payers who will display CMS' new "birthing-friendly" hospital designation in their provider directories.



Centene will pay Oregon $17 million to settle allegations the payer overcharged the state's Medicaid program for pharmaceutical services.



Centene's philanthropic arm and the company's Texas subsidiary, Superior HealthPlan, donated $7.9 million to a new community center in Uvalde, Texas.



Centene finalized divestiture of pharmaceutical benefit manager, MagellanRx, to Prime Therapeutics.



WellCare, a managed care company and subsidiary of Centene Corp., partnered with digital health company Good Measure to provide its Medicaid members with obesity and diabetes care.



Sarah London, CEO of Centene, was named one of WomenInc.'s most influential women in corporate America.



Centene holds the largest share of the ACA exchange market in the U.S. at 15 percent, according to a study from the American Medical Association.



Centene completed the sale of its Spanish and Central European businesses to Vivalto Santé, a French private hospital group.



Centene is selling Magellan Specialty Health to healthcare administration company Evolent Health in a deal worth up to $750 million.



Centene named Monte Ford, former CIO at American Airlines, to the company's board of directors.



Centene was named the 56th best employer for veterans, according to Military Times' "Best for Vets: Employer Survey."



Centene delivered "unacceptable" performance for its Medicaid managed care contract for Illinois foster youths, an investigation from the Illinois Answers Project found.



Centene donated to political candidates in states where it is up for Medicaid contract selection or defending itself against overbilling accusations, sometimes through multiple subsidiaries.



Bill and Hillary Clinton were among those who paid tribute to Michael Neidorff, the late CEO of Centene.



North Carolina officials on approved Centene's request to cancel the $450 million in tax incentives the company was set to receive for its Charlotte campus.



Centene CEO Sarah London shared details of a plan to increase Centene's Medicare Advantage star ratings during an Oct. 25 call with investors.



Centene awarded its PBM contract to Cigna's Express Scripts on Oct. 25.



Centene posted $738 million in net income during the third quarter, according to the company's earnings report released Oct. 25.



Centene was caught in the middle of the Georgia campaigns for governor and attorney general because of the company's political donations and its legal settlements with states for allegedly overbilling Medicaid programs.



Illinois insurance regulators fined Centene subsidiary Celtic Insurance Co. $1.25 million for allegedly failing to cover mental health and addiction services at the same level as other medical issues.



Centene's Ambetter Health said it will expand its ACA exchange offerings to Alabama and 60 new counties in 12 states where it already offers plans.



Centene's Health Net subsidiary has the best customer service among payers, according to Newsweek's "2023 America's Best Customer Service" ranking.



Centene shareholders approved changes in the company's bylaws, including ending the terms of all current board members at the 2023 annual meeting.



Centene CEO Sarah London was one of three payer executives named to Fortune's 2022 "50 Most Powerful Women".



Centene agreed to pay $14.2 million to settle allegations it overbilled Massachusetts' state Medicaid programs for pharmacy services.



Centene's New Mexico-based subsidiary Western Sky said it is launching a virtual doula network for Medicaid members.



Centene subsidiary Delaware First Health selected Bill Wilson to serve as plan president and CEO.



Centene subsidiary Nebraska Total Care was one of three health plans selected to administer the state's Medicaid managed care program.



Centene agreed to pay Texas $165.6 million to settle the state's investigation into whether the payer violated Medicaid fraud laws.



Centene's Texas-based subsidiary Superior HealthPlan was awarded a six-year contract to continue providing healthcare coverage for foster care youths through the State of Texas Access Reform Health Medicaid program.



Centene was one of four payers named among the nation's best places to work in healthcare, according to Fortune and Great Place to Work.



Centene subsidiary Fidelis Care said it is committing to remote and hybrid employee work styles and will exit some leases for office space in New York's Buffalo and Niagara Falls regions.