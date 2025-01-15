Cedars-Sinai back to full surgical capacity

On Jan. 8, Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai closed and evacuated a number of ASCs and outpatient facilities amid the wildfires sweeping through parts of California.

As of Jan. 14, the health system has resumed a full surgical schedule, according to a notice posted on the system's website.

The medical network has reopened most of its outpatient offices and surgery centers that had temporarily closed, with the exception of some Altadena locations, which it is working to reopen, according to the notice.

"Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating fires across Los Angeles County. We are continuing to evaluate the impact of this evolving disaster," the system said in a statement sent to Becker's.





