Catholic Health opens another outpatient facility, plans 2 more for 2021

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health has opened a 4,000-square-foot outpatient center in Long Island, which is staffed by a primary care specialist and an orthopedist, the Long Island Business News reported June 25.

A cardiologist, endocrinologist and pediatrician will soon be joining the center, which has 10 exam rooms.

Catholic Health opened another outpatient center in Long Island in February, and plans to open two more locations this year. The locations host a range of specialties, including orthopedics, cardiology, primary care, women's health and rehabilitation, according to the report.

"Catholic Health's new ambulatory care practice gives area residents access to our unique delivery model, providing patients primary and specialty care all under one roof," Catholic Health Physician Partners Chief Medical Officer Avni Thakore, MD, told the publication.