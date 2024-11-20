ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Car crashes into Illinois medical office building

Claire Wallace -  

A vehicle crashed into a medical office building in Huntley, Ill., on Nov. 19, according to a Nov. 20 report from the Daily Herald.

While the facility was open when the crash occurred, no patients or staff were injured, according to the report. 

Emergency responders were called at 2:30pm regarding the crash, and when firefighters arrived, the car had already reversed into an adjacent parking space. 

Paramedics evaluated the driver and a passenger at the scene, but both declined further medical treatment.  




