California physician pleads guilty to stealing from workers' comp fund

Kevin Do, MD, a physician in Pasadena, Calif., agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to defraud the California workers' compensation fund of more than $3 million.

In his plea agreement, Dr. Do admitted that from October 2018 to February 2023, he conspired to defraud California’s Subsequent Injuries Benefits Trust Fund, according to a Dec. 16 news release from the Justice Department.

Dr. Do began working for Liberty Medical Group, drafting SIBTF-related medical reports that Liberty would then bill to the SIBTF program. In 2018, California suspended Dr. Do from participating in the state's workers' compensation program in connection with his previous conviction of federal healthcare fraud.

Dr. Do continued to work for Liberty Medical Group on workers' compensation matters while being suspended from doing so, leading to SIBTF paying more than $3 million to Liberty Medical Group.

Once Dr. Do enters his guilty plea, he will face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for the mail fraud count and up to three years in federal prison for the tax fraud count, the release said.