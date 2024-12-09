California office building converting to medical facility

One-third of an office tower in Irvine, Calif., is going to be converted into medical office space, according to a Dec. 8 report from the Orange County Business Journal.

About 115,025 square feet of the 335,124-square-foot building will be entitled for medical use.

The new facility will be located near a $1.3 billion medical complex being constructed by the University of California, Irvine.

The building will house a variety of medical services, though exact services have yet to be announced, according to the report.