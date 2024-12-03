California nurse illegally fired for Pro-Palestine activism, aid group alleges

The California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and Legal Aid at Work is filing a complaint against the Outpatient Surgery Center of La Jolla (Calif.), an affiliate of SCA Health, for the alleged wrongful termination of registered nurse Lauren Gaw, RN.

The complaint, filed with the California Labor Commissioner, alleges that Ms. Gaw was terminated as a result of her political activism, according to a Dec. 2 press release from CAIR.

She was allegedly suspended and terminated Feb. 14 for having stickers on her waterbottle that publicly supported Palestine's liberation movement.

Becker's has reached out to the Outpatient Surgery Center of La Jolla for comment and will update this story as more information becomes available.