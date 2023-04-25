California man accused of treating thousands while impersonating a physician 

A Los Angeles man has been indicted on charges of falsely claiming to be a licensed physician and treating thousands of patients for serious medical conditions, according to an April 24 Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office press release.

Stephan Gevorkian owns and operates Pathways Medical, which conducts blood tests and offers treatments for conditions including cancer and viral infections. During an undercover investigation, an agent received a consultation where Mr. Gevorkian allegedly failed to accurately address abnormal hormone levels that could indicate a serious medical condition.

He faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a license for several years. His hearing is scheduled for May 24.