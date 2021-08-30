California hospital moves patients, emergency services to ASC as wildfire nears 

Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., evacuated patients and moved emergency services to an ASC because of the approaching Caldor Fire.

Emergency services were relocated to Barton Health's Lake Tahoe Surgery Center in Zephyr Cove, Nev. The hospital was under an evacuation warning and made the decision to move patients and residents in case a mandatory order was announced.

The 63-bed hospital didn't specify how many patients were transferred, according to The Sacramento Bee.