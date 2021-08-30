California hospital moves patients, emergency services to ASC as wildfire nears 

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen

Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., evacuated patients and moved emergency services to an ASC because of the approaching Caldor Fire.

Emergency services were relocated to Barton Health's Lake Tahoe Surgery Center in Zephyr Cove, Nev. The hospital was under an evacuation warning and made the decision to move patients and residents in case a mandatory order was announced. 

The 63-bed hospital didn't specify how many patients were transferred, according to The Sacramento Bee.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast