California health system gets $5.1 million grant to tackle physician shortage

San Bernardino, Calif.-based Social Action Community Health System, a system within Inland Empire Health Plan, received more than $5 million in grant funding to address physician shortages, KTLA 5 reported Nov. 18.

The grant is a part of HHS' Resources Administration's Fiscal Year 2024 Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical Education Program. The funding will support SAC Health System's Teaching Health Center's graduate medical education programs in family medicine, pediatrics and psychology.

This will support training for physicians who will serve in underserved and rural communities suffering from the physician shortage.

"This grant will help bolster SAC Health System as they work to improve the shortage of physicians in our community, helping to close the gap in health care access and address longstanding disparities," U.S. Representative Pete Aguilar told KTLA 5.