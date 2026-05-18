California ASC experiences data breach 

Glendora (Calif.) Surgery Center has experienced a data breach affecting patient information after an unauthorized party accessed part of its computer network between Nov. 29 and Dec. 3, 2025, according to a May 18 report published by Claim Depot.

The surgery center discovered suspicious activity Dec. 3, 2025, and launched an investigation with third-party cybersecurity specialists to determine the scope of the incident, according to a breach notice posted on its website. The breach was disclosed to the HHS Office for Civil Rights on March 27, 2026.

The investigation found that information related to certain patients was taken from the network without authorization during the five-day period.The compromised information included patient names and medical treatment information.

Glendora Surgery Center encouraged affected individuals to monitor for signs of identity theft and report suspicious activity to their insurance company, healthcare provider or financial institution. The surgery center also established a toll-free assistance line for affected individuals.

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